Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

Shares of RKDA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 5,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,088. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.