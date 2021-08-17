Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

