Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $41.81 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,361. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

