Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 7,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,675. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $983.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,945 shares of company stock worth $260,161. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

