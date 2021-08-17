Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

