Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AWEB stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19. Areti Web Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.57.
Areti Web Innovations Company Profile
