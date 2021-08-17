Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AWEB stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19. Areti Web Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Areti Web Innovations Company Profile

Areti Web Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet based solutions for small and mid-sized businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers Web site hosting services and options for various Web site applications, including ASP, ASP.NET 2.0, Linux, Virtual Private Servers, PHP, SQL Server, MySQL, SharePoint, and Microsoft Exchange.

