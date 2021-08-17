Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 13,402 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.