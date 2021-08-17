Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 435 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 389.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.