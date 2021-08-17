Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 351 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

