Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 43 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,489.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.41. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

