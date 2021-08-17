Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 88,905 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARW opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $124.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,886 shares of company stock worth $7,953,638. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

