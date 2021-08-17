Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

