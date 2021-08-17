Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.33

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 2777985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artius Acquisition by 94.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in Artius Acquisition by 6.3% in the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.