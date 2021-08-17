Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

ASHTY opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $321.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.33.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.893 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

