Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASMB. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

ASMB opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

