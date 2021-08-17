Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARGGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.