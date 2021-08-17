AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Lifted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

