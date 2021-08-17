ATB Capital Cuts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$1.75

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Questor Technology stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,276. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

