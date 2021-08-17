ATB Capital Upgrades Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) to “Outperform”

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a report on Tuesday.

XLY traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.26. 761,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,032. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

