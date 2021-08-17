Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives $16.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATER. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Aterian alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 101,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,147. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $129.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aterian will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.