Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athira Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Athira Pharma worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.