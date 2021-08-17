Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATHA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,456. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athira Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

