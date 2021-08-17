Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 490.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $231.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.67. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

