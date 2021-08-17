Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $184.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

