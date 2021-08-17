Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $636.94 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $303.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

