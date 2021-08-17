Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 300.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $155,370,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

