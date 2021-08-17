Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $834,000.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52.

