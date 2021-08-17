Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPMB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter.

JPMB stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

