Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

