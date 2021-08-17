Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.
Shares of NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40.
In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
