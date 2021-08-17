Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in July

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atos has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEXAY. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

