Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

