aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

LIFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.99. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

