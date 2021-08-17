Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,616. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

