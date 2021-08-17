Aurox (URUS) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Aurox has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $937,295.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $9.57 or 0.00020431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00935990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049697 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

