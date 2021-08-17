Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.