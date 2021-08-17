Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR traded as high as C$13.05 and last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 48033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.71.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The company has a market cap of C$503.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

