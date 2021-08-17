Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 336,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,703. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,123.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

