Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Issues Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,197. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

