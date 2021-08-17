AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.97

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1555862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.