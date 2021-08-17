Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.58 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.270 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.