AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,037 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.78% of AVROBIO worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $247.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVRO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

