B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 117,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOSC. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOSC stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.70.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

