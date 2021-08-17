B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thryv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

THRY opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

