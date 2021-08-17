B. Riley Trims LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Target Price to $8.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.
