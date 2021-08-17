B. Riley Trims LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Target Price to $8.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

