Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.