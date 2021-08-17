Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Sells $179,500.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BW traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 633,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

