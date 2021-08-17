Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in July

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 589.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNMDF. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.