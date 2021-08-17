Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in July

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 589.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNMDF. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

