Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BNDSF opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

