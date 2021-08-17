Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bandwidth worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.94.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

