Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to $127.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.64.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

